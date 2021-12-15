Soon, Jio Users Can Recharge Phone, Make Payments Through WhatsApp

Reliance Jio subscribers will soon be able to recharge their phone and make payments through WhatsApp, Akash Ambani, Director and Head of Strategy at Jio Platforms, said on Wednesday.

In a conversation at Meta's second edition of 'Fuel For India Event', Ambani said: "As Jio and Meta teams work closely, we are opening more and more avenues of working together. One such avenue is Jio on WhatsApp, which is simplifying the entire prepaid recharge."

"This will bring consumers convenience like they've never had before. There is no better way to demonstrate how we are going to transform the experience for our consumers than to show you what I mean. Let us walk through the life of a Jio consumer on WhatsApp," he added. This feature is expected to be rolled out in 2022.

WhatsApp is a part of Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta, formerly Facebook Inc. Meta holds an equity stake in Mukesh Ambani-led Jio Platforms.

Marne Levine, Chief Business Officer, Meta, said India is rapidly becoming a global hub for innovation, leading the way and setting an example for so many other countries to follow - especially in a post[1]pandemic world.

"There's so much exciting transformation happening in India right now, and we're grateful to be partnering so closely with you and Jio. Like you, we believe we're at an inflection point in India's growth, and I can't help but be inspired about the potential that lies ahead to help more businesses grow, and to create greater social and economic opportunity across the country," Levine said while moderating a conversation in which Akash Ambani and his sister Isha Ambani, Director at Reliance Retail and Jio Platforms, participated.

"Today, more than 700 million people in India now have access to the Internet -- and that access is fueling the creation of innovative new enterprises, and connecting people in all-new ways," Levine added.

According to Isha Ambani, Jio and Meta would collaborate to develop very specific digital-commerce solutions.

"We're glad that through the power of our partnership we could decide to quickly leverage the strength of the WhatsApp platform that provides access to over 400 million people. With an equal number of Jio subscribers it seemed like a natural progression for us to be able to support these businesses not only through a digital connection with their customers online, but also to quickly develop and build very specific digital-commerce solutions," Isha Ambani said.