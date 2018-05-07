Sonam Kapoor Wedding: Meet Groom-To-Be Anand Ahuja, A Fashion Entrepreneur

"We stand for empowerment of the individual. We wanted to facilitate people's ability to share their own style and that is what led to the beginning of bhane: providing people the tools - in our case, wearables - to express themselves more freely," Anand Ahuja describes Bhane on the brand's website - bhane.com. The website is owned by Delhi-based Camp SMA Pvt Ltd.
Anand Ahuja is CEO and founder of clothing brand Bhane. He founded Bhane in 2012.
He also owns multi-brand sneaker store VegNonVeg.
Anand Ahuja holds a Bachelor of Science, Economics and International Relations from University of Pennsylvania, US, according to LinkedIn. He completed MBA from The Wharton School, the business school of University of Pennsylvania, in 2011.
According to the LinkedIn profile, he has been director of Camp SMA and CEO of Bhane since July 2012.
He was with Amazon.com as product manager intern from June-August 2011, according to LinkedIn.
He has in the past worked with US-based departmental store chain Macy's and Germany-based Deutsche Bank, among others.