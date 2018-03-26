NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
YUVA, A Chatbot, To Solve SBI Mutual Fund Investment Queries: 5 Things To Know

According to SBI, chatbots are computer program that are stimulated to work like humans.

Mutual Funds | | Updated: March 26, 2018 13:01 IST
YUVA, A Chatbot, To Solve SBI Mutual Fund Investment Queries: 5 Things To Know

YUVA provides service day and night on all business and non-business day without breaks.

State Bank of India (SBI) Mutual Fund has recently launched its own chatbot, namely 'YUVA', an online assistant for mutual fund investment queries, as mentioned on official twitter handle- @SBIMF. According to SBI, chatbots are computer program that are stimulated to work like humans. It's an Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature that can be embedded and used as a conversational service both for voice and text applications. Users can now send their queries related to SBI's mutual fund investments and receive solutions via YUVA, added SBI.
Advantages of using SBI Mutual Fund's YUVA:

1. SBI MF's YUVA provides faster and real-time online assistance and helpdesk facilities to its customers, without much human intervention, informed SBI MF on its official website- sbimf.com. 

2. YUVA provides service day and night on all business and non-business day without breaks.

3. YUVA can also connect the customer to an agent just in case the queries remain unresolved, added SBI MF on its website.

4. One agent can be mapped to only one customer at a given point of time. In order to handle multiple queries, X number of agents would need to be deployed. However, with YUVA, the computer program can singularly answer and handle queries from multiple users on various subjects at any given time.

5. YUVA is one of most cost-effective solution for the mutual fund industry which is expected to perform better using machine learning (ML) algorithms in tandem with human supervisors, added State Bank of India.

