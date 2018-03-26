YUVA, A Chatbot, To Solve SBI Mutual Fund Investment Queries: 5 Things To Know

Have you tried our new chatbot? Introducing YUVA – an online assistant for all your Mutual Fund investment queries!— SBI Mutual Fund (@SBIMF) March 24, 2018
To know more read here: https://t.co/lZUA1fEx8y#Inspirepic.twitter.com/4UYjDSob5d
Advantages of using SBI Mutual Fund's YUVA:
1. SBI MF's YUVA provides faster and real-time online assistance and helpdesk facilities to its customers, without much human intervention, informed SBI MF on its official website- sbimf.com.
2. YUVA provides service day and night on all business and non-business day without breaks.
3. YUVA can also connect the customer to an agent just in case the queries remain unresolved, added SBI MF on its website.
4. One agent can be mapped to only one customer at a given point of time. In order to handle multiple queries, X number of agents would need to be deployed. However, with YUVA, the computer program can singularly answer and handle queries from multiple users on various subjects at any given time.
5. YUVA is one of most cost-effective solution for the mutual fund industry which is expected to perform better using machine learning (ML) algorithms in tandem with human supervisors, added State Bank of India.