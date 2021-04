There is an attempt to balance lives and livelihoods amid the Covid-19 crisis, the leaders of India Inc said at the ongoing NDTV Solutions Summit, while emphasizing that one can't keep pumping in money. This

came a day after India reported a record 2.61 lakh new Covid cases and 1,501 deaths.

Uday Kotak, MD and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank and President of CII said, "the government should take quick action and also accelerate the ongoing vaccintaion drive."