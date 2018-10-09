Snapdeal Announces Discount On Select Items In Diwali Sale. All Details Here

Additional offers will also be available for cards and wallet users, said Snapdeal.

E-commerce marketplace Snapdeal has announced 5-day 'Mega Diwali Sale' offer, starting from October 10. Under this limited period offer, Snapdeal will be providing choices for traditional Diwali purchases and special discount on electronic appliances, said the e-commerce in a press release on Monday. Additional offers will also be available for cards and wallet users. However, the exact offers across categories will be unveiled only hours before the sale commences on October 10, said Snapdeal. Meanwhile, rival Flipkart and Amazon will also be hosting the biggest festive sales online starting from October 10.

Here are 5 things to know about Snapdeal's Mega Diwali Sale:

1. Snapdeal has tied up with SBI (State Bank of India), HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, IndusInd Bank and Federal Bank for exclusive offers for the shoppers. The e-commerce will be offering 10 per cent instant discount on SBI debit cards. On payments done via Induslnd Bank, Snapdeal will be offering 15 per cent discount on debit, credit cards and EMI (Equated Monthly Instalment) option.

2. Users of MobiKwik and FreeCharge will also get attractive offers, said Snapdeal. Customers will be able to avail 30 per cent supercash on using Mobikwik wallet for payment. On using Freecharge wallet, customers will get 15 per cent cashback.

3. Under this sale, Snapdeal will be offering discounts up to 50 per cent on household items and appliances for the kitchen including microwaves, juicer mixers, gas stoves, cookers, glassware, dinner sets and more.

4. Snapdeal's Mega Diwali sale will also feature a wide selection of luggage items with special offers on branded backpacks, duffels and luggage, the press release said.

5. Snapdeal will be providing special discount on bed sheets, designer curtains, wall clocks, paintings, sofas, decorative wall stickers, clothes, traditional jewelry, pooja essentials, carved wooden boxes, silver glasses, traditional gifts, among others.

