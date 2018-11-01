Snapdeal Announces Three-Day Diwali Sale, Details Here

.Snapdeal Diwali Sale: The sale is valid till November 4

Snapdeal has come up with a three-day Diwali Sale offer starting November 2, the e-commerce firm said in a statement on Thursday. As a part of the Diwali sale, Snapdeal said it has launched "Dhanteras Store", to offer a range of products such as gold and silver coins, jewellery from TBZ and Bluestone, and gold- and silver-plated gifts, it further said. Customers can avail a 15 per cent cashback by using Citi Bank credit cards in the sale, Snapdeal added. The sale is valid till November 4.

Snapdeal is offering up to 20 per cent off on gold bars and coins, up to 40 per cent on gold bangles, bracelets and necklaces, according to the e-tailer's website - snapdeal.com.

The announcement of the three-day sale by Snapdeal comes days ahead of Diwali. Several other e-commerce companies have announced discounts and cashback offers to attract customers on the onset of the festive season.

Last month, e-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart had launched separate limited-period sales.