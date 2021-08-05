Six Years After Launch, Only 46% Projects Completed Under Smart Cities Mission

Only 46 per cent of the total projects tendered under Smart Cities Mission have been completed

Six years after the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) had been launched by the Centre, under which 100 cities from across the country were selected to be developed as "smart", only 46 per cent out of the 6,000-odd projects tendered, have been completed.

The 100 "Smart Cities" were to be developed within five years of the inception of the scheme, i.e. between 2015 and 2020. However one year after the deadline ended, the completed projects are not yet near the half-way mark.

According to the latest data provided by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, till July 9, 2021, out of the 6,017 projects tendered, only 2,781 projects have been completed. In other words, only 46 per cent out of the total tendered projects have been completed, ever since the SCM was launched by the Centre on June 25, 2015.

Under the Smart City Mission, 100 selected cities were to be provided with adequate water supply, assured electricity supply, sanitation, including solid waste management, efficient urban mobility and public transport, affordable housing, especially for the poor and robust IT connectivity and digitalisation.

Selection of 100 “Smart Cities” had been completed through four rounds of selection from January, 2016 to June, 2018. As per Smart Cities Mission guidelines, Centre has to provide financial support to the Mission to the extent of Rs 48,000 crore over five years i.e. on an average Rs 100 crore per city per year. An equal amount on matching basis is to be contributed by the states or urban local bodies.

Government of India has released Rs 23,925.83 crore as the Central share to the states, out of which Rs 20,410.14 crore (around 85 per cent) has been utilised by these Smart Cities.