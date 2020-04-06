Sukanya Samriddhi Savings Scheme Pays 7.6% Return From This Month

A Sukanya Samriddhi account can be set up at designated post office branches

From the beginning of this month, investment in the Sukanya Samriddhi small savings scheme fetches a return of 7.6 per cent. That stands 80 basis points (0.80 percentage point) lower compared to the interest rate of 8.4 per cent the scheme yielded in the quarter ended March 31, according to an official statement. Sukanya Samriddhi is one of the nine government-run small savings schemes that are available at designated post office branches. The government reviews interest rates applicable to these schemes on a quarterly basis.

While investment in the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme now provides a return of 7.6 per cent, here are the interest rates applicable to other small savings schemes:

Instrument Interest Rate In January-March Interest Rate In April-June Compounding Frequency Savings Deposit 4% 4% Annually One-Year Time Deposit 6.9% 5.5% Quarterly Two-Year Time Deposit 6.9% 5.5% Quarterly Three-Year Time Deposit 6.9% 5.5% Quarterly Five-Year Time Deposit 7.7% 6.7% Quarterly Five-Year Recurring Deposit 7.2% 5.8% Quarterly Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) 8.6% 7.4% Quarterly and paid Monthly Income Account 7.6% 6.6% Monthly and paid National Savings Certificate 7.9% 6.8% Annually Public Provident Fund 7.9% 7.1% Annually Kisan Vikas Patra 7.9% (matures in 113 months) 6.9% (matures in 124 months) Annually (Source: dea.gov.in)

For the first quarter of financial year 2020-21, the government has lowered interest rates on most small savings schemes such as the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) by 80-140 basis points (0.8-1.4 percentage point), according to an official statement.