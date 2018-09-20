Small Savings Schemes: Interest Rates On PPF, NSC, Senior Citizens Scheme, Others Raised

Small savings schemes: Term deposits of one-three years will fetch 0.3% higher interest rate.

Highlights New rates will be applicable from October 1 PPF, NSC investments to return 8%, as against 7.6% at present Savings scheme interest rates are revised every quarter

The government has hiked interest rates on small savings schemes, including National Savings Certificate (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF) by up to 0.4 per cent for the October-December quarter, reported news agency Press Trust of India (PTI). The move is expected to see banks lowering their deposit rates in line with the small savings rate offered by the government. The revised rates of interest on various small savings schemes will be applicable in third quarter of financial year 2018-19, starting October 1 and ending on December 31, 2018, said a release issued by PIB (Press Information Bureau).

Here are key things to know about small savings schemes revised interest rates:

1. Interest rate for the five-year term deposit, recurring deposit Senior Citizens Savings Scheme has been raised to 7.8, 7.3 and 8.7 per cent, respectively.

2. PPF and NSC will now fetch annual interest rate of 8 per cent as compared to existing 7.6 per cent.

3. Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will fetch 7.7 per cent and mature in 112 months as against 118 months in the previous quarter.

4. The girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi account will earn interest rate of 8.5 per cent rate, 0.4 per cent more then the current rate.

5. Term deposits of one-three years will now fetch 0.3 per cent higher interest rate.

6. Interest on savings deposits has been retained at 4 per cent, annually.

7. The interest rates of term deposits, NSC, PPF, KVP and Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme are compounded on an annual basis.

8. There is no change in the compounding frequency of the small savings schemes, the finance ministry said in its statement.

Instrument Rate of interest w.r.t. 01.07.2018 to 30.09.2018 Rate of interest w.r.t. 01.10.2018 to 31.12.2018 Compounding frequency Savings Deposit 4 4 Annually 1 Year Time Deposit 6.6 6.9 Quarterly 2 Year Time Deposit 6.7 7 Quarterly 3 Year Time Deposit 6.9 7.2 Quarterly 5 Year Time Deposit 7.4 7.8 Quarterly 5 Year Recurring Deposit 6.9 7.3 Quarterly 5 Year Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.3 8.7 Quarterly and paid 5 Year Monthly Income Account 7.3 7.7 Monthly and paid 5 Year National Savings Certificate 7.6 8 Annually Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.6 8 Annually KisanVikasPatra 7.3 (will mature in 118 months) 7.7 (will mature in 112 months) Annually SukanyaSamriddhi Account Scheme 8.1 8.5 Annually (Source: Ministry of Finance)

Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. However, for quarter ending September 2018, the interest rates for small savings schemes were kept unchanged. (With PTI inputs)