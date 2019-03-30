NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Savings and Investments

Investment In Small Savings Schemes To Fetch These Returns In April-June Quarter

Currently, the government revises the interest rates on small savings schemes on a quarterly basis.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: March 30, 2019 16:06 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Investment In Small Savings Schemes To Fetch These Returns In April-June Quarter

Investment in the nine small savings schemes earns interest at the rate of 4-8.7 per cent.


The government has kept interest rates of small savings schemes unchanged for the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20, starting from April 1, 2019 and ending on June 30, 2019 , tweeted Ministry of Finance on its official handle- @FinMinIndia. The rates of interest on saving schemes will continue to be same as notified for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2018-19, it said. Currently, the government revises the interest rates on small savings schemes on a quarterly basis. (Also read: How Senior Citizen Savings Scheme Compares With PPF)

Here's a comparison of the interest rate and investment limits applicable to these small savings schemes (including Public Provident Fund):

Small savings schemeInterest rateMinimum amount required for opening accountMaximum investment allowed
Savings account4%Rs 20
Five-year recurring deposit account7.30%Rs 10 per monthNo limit
One-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account7%Rs 200No limit
Two-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account7%Rs 200No limit
Three-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account7%Rs 200No limit
Five-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account7.80%Rs 200
Monthly income scheme7.70%Rs 1,500Rs 4.5 lakh
Senior citizen savings scheme (SCSS)8.70%Rs 1,000Rs 15 lakh
15-year public provident fund8%Rs 500Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year
National savings certificate (NSC)8%Rs 100No limit
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP)7.70%Rs 1,000No limit
Sukanya Samriddhi8.50%Rs 1,000Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year


The finance ministry had in January this year raised interest rate on 1-year post office time deposits by 10 basis points (bps) for the January-March, 2019 quarter to 7 per cent. In September, government announced an increase of up to 0.4 per cent in interest rates applicable to small savings schemes for the October-December quarter.

Investment in the nine small savings schemes earns interest at the rate of 4-8.7 per cent. The nine schemes are Savings Account, Five-Year Recurring Deposit, Time Deposit (TD), Monthly Income Scheme, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates, KVP and Sukanya Samriddhi.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

samll savings interest ratesmall saving schemes interest rates

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiRail Vikas Nigam IPOPulwamaP RajagopalElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsLemon SyrupTejashwi YadavCongress ListWhatsApp

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top