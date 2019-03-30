Investment In Small Savings Schemes To Fetch These Returns In April-June Quarter

Investment in the nine small savings schemes earns interest at the rate of 4-8.7 per cent.

The government has kept interest rates of small savings schemes unchanged for the first quarter of the financial year 2019-20, starting from April 1, 2019 and ending on June 30, 2019 , tweeted Ministry of Finance on its official handle- @FinMinIndia. The rates of interest on saving schemes will continue to be same as notified for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2018-19, it said. Currently, the government revises the interest rates on small savings schemes on a quarterly basis. (Also read: How Senior Citizen Savings Scheme Compares With PPF)

Rates of Interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the First Quarter of the Financial Year 2019-20 starting from 1st April, 2019 & ending on 30th June, 2019 will remain unchanged & will continue to be same as notified for the Fourth Quarter of the Financial Year 2018-19. — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) March 29, 2019

Here's a comparison of the interest rate and investment limits applicable to these small savings schemes (including Public Provident Fund):

Small savings scheme Interest rate Minimum amount required for opening account Maximum investment allowed Savings account 4% Rs 20 Five-year recurring deposit account 7.30% Rs 10 per month No limit One-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 7% Rs 200 No limit Two-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 7% Rs 200 No limit Three-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 7% Rs 200 No limit Five-year time deposit (fixed deposit) account 7.80% Rs 200 Monthly income scheme 7.70% Rs 1,500 Rs 4.5 lakh Senior citizen savings scheme (SCSS) 8.70% Rs 1,000 Rs 15 lakh 15-year public provident fund 8% Rs 500 Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year National savings certificate (NSC) 8% Rs 100 No limit Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) 7.70% Rs 1,000 No limit Sukanya Samriddhi 8.50% Rs 1,000 Rs 1.5 lakh per financial year



The finance ministry had in January this year raised interest rate on 1-year post office time deposits by 10 basis points (bps) for the January-March, 2019 quarter to 7 per cent. In September, government announced an increase of up to 0.4 per cent in interest rates applicable to small savings schemes for the October-December quarter.

Investment in the nine small savings schemes earns interest at the rate of 4-8.7 per cent. The nine schemes are Savings Account, Five-Year Recurring Deposit, Time Deposit (TD), Monthly Income Scheme, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS), Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates, KVP and Sukanya Samriddhi.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.