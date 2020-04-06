From April 1, Recurring Deposit Small Savings Scheme Interest Rate Cut To 5.8%

From April 1, the government has lowered the interest rates applicable to most small savings schemes by up to 140 basis points (1.4 percentage point).

Interest rates for smalls savings schemes such as recurring deposit are reviewed every quarter

From April 1, the government has lowered the interest rate for the Recurring Deposit  (RD) small savings scheme by 140 basis points (1.4 percentage point). For the quarter ended March 31, investment in the post office five-year recurring deposit account yielded interest at the rate of 7.2 per cent. After the latest reduction, investment in a recurring deposit small savings scheme will fetch a return of 5.8 per cent per annum, compounded quarterly, according to an official statement. Currently, the government reviews the interest rates for small savings schemes every quarter. 

While Recurring Deposit now fetches a 5.8 per cent return, here are the interest rates applicable to other small savings schemes:

InstrumentInterest Rate In January-MarchInterest Rate In April-JuneCompounding Frequency
Savings Deposit4%4%Annually
One-Year Time Deposit6.9%5.5%Quarterly
Two-Year Time Deposit6.9%5.5%Quarterly
Three-Year Time Deposit6.9%5.5%Quarterly
Five-Year Time Deposit7.7%6.7%Quarterly
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)8.6%7.4%Quarterly and paid
Monthly Income Account7.6%6.6%Monthly and paid
National Savings Certificate7.9%6.8%Annually
Public Provident Fund7.9%7.1%Annually
Kisan Vikas Patra7.9% (matures in 113 months)6.9% (matures in 124 months)Annually
Sukanya Samriddhi Account8.4%7.6%Annually
(Source: dea.gov.in)

For the first quarter of financial year 2020-21, the government has lowered interest rates on most small savings schemes such as the Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) by 80-140 basis points (0.8-1.4 percentage point). A small savings scheme account can be set up at designated branches of India Post.

