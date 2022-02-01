Budget 2022: Nirmala Sitharaman To Announce Budget In Parliament At 11 AM

Union Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the union budget in Parliament today

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the union budget for 2022-23 in Parliament today at 11 am, amid expectations that measures could be announced for bolstering the economy, addressing the concern of rising inflation and unemployment.

The budget will be presented in Lok Sabha, where the finance minister will present a statement of the estimated receipts and expenditure of the government for 2022-23.

An hour after the conclusion of the presentation of the budget in Lok Sabha, Ms Sitharaman will table the budget in the Rajya Sabha.

She will also table, a copy each (in English and Hindi) of medium-term fiscal policy cum fiscal policy strategy statement and macro-economic framework statement under section 3 (1) of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act, 2003.

Meanwhile minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary told media persons that Ms Sitharaman will present an inclusive budget which will fulfill the needs of all sectors. Mr Chaudhary's colleague in the ministry of finance, Bhagwat Karad was also present on the occasion.