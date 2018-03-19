Singh Brothers' Woes To Exacerbate As Daiichi Knocks On ED Doors. A Timeline The Singh brothers lost the case in Singapore arbitration court that ordered them to pay Rs 3,500 crore.

Share EMAIL PRINT Delhi High Court has ordered the Singh brothers to pay Rs 3,500 arbitration award



The Singh brothers lost the crucial case in Singapore arbitration court that ordered them to pay Rs 3,500 crore. Delhi High Court upheld the award on January 31, 2018. The same court even attached the assets of two financial firms controlled by the Singh brothers. The Singh brothers' resignation at Fortis followed in February this year. Soon after, Fortis Healthcare washed its hands off the entire controversy by saying that they have nothing to do with the court proceedings against the Singh brothers. This was a rational argument because by now, the brothers had already resigned from the Fortis that runs a chain of hospitals. There are some allegations as to siphoning off the Rs 527 crore from Fortis and Religare Enterprises, following which Daiichi has reportedly knocked on the doors of enforcement directorate seeking an investigation, says a media report.



Daiichi Vs Singh Brothers Feud Gets Nastier By The Day. A Timeline



June 2008: In June 2008, Daiichi-Sankyo acquired a 34.8% stake in Ranbaxy for a value $2.4 billion. In November 2008, Daiichi-Sankyo completed the takeover of the company from the founding Singh family in a deal worth $4.6 billion by acquiring a 63.92% stake in Ranbaxy. It was the biggest acquisition of a listed Indian company.



Early 2009 US FDA banned an array of Ranbaxy drugs from the U.S. owing to manufacturing deficiencies discovered at several plants in India.



Ranbaxy later had to pay $500 million to USFDA for fraud committed at its facilities.



April 2014: Daiichi Sankyo sold its India unit of Ranbaxy to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for $4 billion in an all-share deal.



May 2016: A Singapore-based arbitration court ordered the Singh brothers to pay $525 million to Daiichi Sankyo.



January 31 2018: The Japanese company knocked on the Delhi High Court's doors to enforce the arbitration award announced by the Singapore tribunal. The verdict was given by the Delhi High Court's Justice Jayant Nath. He rejected all objections raised by the Singh brothers and ordered that the arbitration award was in sync with Indian laws and policy.



February 8: Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, founders of Fortis Healthcare, resigned from the Fortis board. Details



February 9: A Bloomberg report suggested that the Singh brothers had allegedly taken Rs 473 crore out of Fortis Healthcare that they control without board approval about a year ago. The funds were reported on the balance sheet of Fortis Healthcare as cash and cash equivalents, but the money was routed and placed under the control of the Singhs at the time. However, refuting the allegations, Fortis Hospitals said it deployed funds in secured short-term investments with companies in normal course of treasury operations. The company release to BSE says the "loans" are fully "secured", and are being repaid. Details



February 19: Days after Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh stepped down from the board of Fortis and diversified financial services firm Religare Enterprises, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) said that it would initiate a probe into alleged financial irregularities at Fortis Healthcare and Religare Enterprises, PTI reported



February 18: The Delhi Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) restrained Malvinder Mohan Singh, from selling his property in Lutyen's Delhi and some other assets in a bank loan default case. A bench headed by presiding officer GVK Raju passed the interim direction on an application by Yes Bank of Rs 569.64 crore loan given to Oscar Investment Ltd. for which Singh was a guarantor. Details



February 26: The Delhi high court ordered the attachment of assets held by two investment companies of Singh brothers. The court also prohibited the two companies from operating their bank accounts, except for the purpose of payment of salaries to employees and satisfaction of statutory debts.



February 27: Fortis Healthcare in a stock market filing submitted that the company is not a party to the arbitration and/or not a party to ongoing proceedings in the Delhi High Court (against Singh brothers) and as such is not involved or impacted by its outcome. Also, the outcome of the proceeding doesn't have any material direct impact on Fortis Healthcare or its operations.



March 13: Daiichi Sankyo has written to Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking an investigation on allegations that former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh siphoned the money off Fortis Healthcare and Religare Enterprises. Details



When Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh were selling their 34.8% stake for a whopping $2.4 billion in June 2008 to a Japan-based company Daiichi Sankyo, the brothers were completely oblivious to the fact that the string of controversies following the sale would haunt them even a decade later in 2018. Nearly ten years ago, they parted their ways with the organisation that was incorporated in 1937 as a distributor for a Japanese company Shiongi. The crises started unfolding soon after when the US drug regulator USFDA cracked down on Ranbaxy and banned an array of drugs made at its Indian units for the manufacturing deficits. The feud between Daiichi and Singh brothers has a genesis in the alleged concealing of information pertaining to the USFDA's objections by the sellers (Singh brothers) to the Japanese buyer. Eventually, Daiichi, the new owner of Ranbaxy, was obligated to pay the $500 million damages to the US regulator for the deficiencies. Later, Daiichi took the Singh brothers to a Singapore court seeking the same damages. This happened while Ranbaxy again changed hands when Sun Pharma bought it from Daiichi in April 2014 for $4 billion.The Singh brothers lost the crucial case in Singapore arbitration court that ordered them to pay Rs 3,500 crore. Delhi High Court upheld the award on January 31, 2018. The same court even attached the assets of two financial firms controlled by the Singh brothers. The Singh brothers' resignation at Fortis followed in February this year. Soon after, Fortis Healthcare washed its hands off the entire controversy by saying that they have nothing to do with the court proceedings against the Singh brothers. This was a rational argument because by now, the brothers had already resigned from the Fortis that runs a chain of hospitals. There are some allegations as to siphoning off the Rs 527 crore from Fortis and Religare Enterprises, following which Daiichi has reportedly knocked on the doors of enforcement directorate seeking an investigation, says a media report.In June 2008, Daiichi-Sankyo acquired a 34.8% stake in Ranbaxy for a value $2.4 billion. In November 2008, Daiichi-Sankyo completed the takeover of the company from the founding Singh family in a deal worth $4.6 billion by acquiring a 63.92% stake in Ranbaxy. It was the biggest acquisition of a listed Indian company.US FDA banned an array of Ranbaxy drugs from the U.S. owing to manufacturing deficiencies discovered at several plants in India.Ranbaxy later had to pay $500 million to USFDA for fraud committed at its facilities.Daiichi Sankyo sold its India unit of Ranbaxy to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries for $4 billion in an all-share deal.A Singapore-based arbitration court ordered the Singh brothers to pay $525 million to Daiichi Sankyo.The Japanese company knocked on the Delhi High Court's doors to enforce the arbitration award announced by the Singapore tribunal. The verdict was given by the Delhi High Court's Justice Jayant Nath. He rejected all objections raised by the Singh brothers and ordered that the arbitration award was in sync with Indian laws and policy.Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Mohan Singh, founders of Fortis Healthcare, resigned from the Fortis board. Details here A Bloomberg report suggested that the Singh brothers had allegedly taken Rs 473 crore out of Fortis Healthcare that they control without board approval about a year ago. The funds were reported on the balance sheet of Fortis Healthcare as cash and cash equivalents, but the money was routed and placed under the control of the Singhs at the time. However, refuting the allegations, Fortis Hospitals said it deployed funds in secured short-term investments with companies in normal course of treasury operations. The company release to BSE says the "loans" are fully "secured", and are being repaid. Details here Days after Malvinder Singh and Shivinder Singh stepped down from the board of Fortis and diversified financial services firm Religare Enterprises, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) said that it would initiate a probe into alleged financial irregularities at Fortis Healthcare and Religare Enterprises, PTI reportedThe Delhi Debts Recovery Tribunal (DRT) restrained Malvinder Mohan Singh, from selling his property in Lutyen's Delhi and some other assets in a bank loan default case. A bench headed by presiding officer GVK Raju passed the interim direction on an application by Yes Bank of Rs 569.64 crore loan given to Oscar Investment Ltd. for which Singh was a guarantor. Details Here The Delhi high court ordered the attachment of assets held by two investment companies of Singh brothers. The court also prohibited the two companies from operating their bank accounts, except for the purpose of payment of salaries to employees and satisfaction of statutory debts.Fortis Healthcare in a stock market filing submitted that the company is not a party to the arbitration and/or not a party to ongoing proceedings in the Delhi High Court (against Singh brothers) and as such is not involved or impacted by its outcome. Also, the outcome of the proceeding doesn't have any material direct impact on Fortis Healthcare or its operations.Daiichi Sankyo has written to Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking an investigation on allegations that former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh siphoned the money off Fortis Healthcare and Religare Enterprises. Details here