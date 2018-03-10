Simpler GST Filing Process To Wait Until Next GST Council Meet. Ten Things To Know

GST Council meet took place on Saturday

Though the GST Council decided to rollout the E-way Bill from April 1, the council seemingly fell short of the industry expectations by not making the GST filing process simpler on Saturday. The GST Council, in its 26th meet, could not decide on a simplified GST return form and entrusted a ministerial panel under Sushil Modi, finance minister of Bihar, to chalk out a single page form which is simpler and evasion proof, reported PTI.