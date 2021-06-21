Shyam Metalics IPO: How To Check The Allotment Status

The shares of Shyam Metalics are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on June 24, 2021

Shyam Metalics' initial public offering (IPO) share allotment is likely to be finalised today. The IPO, which was open for three days from June 14 to June 17, consisted of a fresh issue of shares amounting to Rs 657 crore and an offer-for-sale of Rs 450 crore by existing shareholders. The public issue was subscribed over 120 times. The shares of Shyam Metalics are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on June 24, 2021.

Shyam Metalics is a long steel products and ferro alloy company based in Kolkata, with manufacturing plants at Sambalpur in Odisha, and Jamuria and Mangalpur in West Bengal.

How to check allotment on the website of registrar, KFintech

Log into kfintech.com

Select IPO

Select query by Application No or DPID or Client ID or PAN.

If Application is selected, Select application type and enter your application numbe

Enter captcha code

Click on the 'Submit' button.

How to check allotment on BSE website

Log into bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity'

Select Shyam Metalics in the 'Issue Name'

Enter your application number

Enter PAN number

Tick at 'I'm not a robot'

Click on 'Search' button