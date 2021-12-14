Shriram Properties IPO was subscribed 4.60 times on the last day of its issue

The finalisation of Shriram Properties share allotment is likely to be done today. The initial public offer (IPO) of the real estate developer concluded on December 10. The IPO was subscribed 4.60 times by the end of its bidding process. The IPO opened for subscription on December 8, and closed on December 10 - remaining open for investors for a period of three days.

The company sold its shares in the price band of Rs 113-Rs 118 per equity share. 75 per cent of the issue was reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for high net worth individuals and 10 per cent for retail investors. Here's how to check the share allotment status of Shriram Properties IPO.

Shriram Properties is a part of the Shriram Group and is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India. The company primarily focuses on the mid-market and affordable housing segments.

Shriram Properties IPO: How to check share allotment status



Steps to check the status of allotment through the BSE website:

Log in to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Select Shriram Properties IPO from the list Enter your application number Provide your PAN number Verify that you are not a robot and click ‘submit'





Steps to check the status of allotment through KFIN Technologies portal: