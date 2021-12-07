Shriram Properties IPO: GMP, IPO Dates, Price Band, Other Details Here

Shriram Properties is planning to sell its shares in the price band of Rs 113-118 per equity share.

Shriram Properties share sale via initial public offering (IPO) will begin on Wednesday, December 8 and end on December 10. The south India-based real estate developer plans to raise Rs 600 crore via IPO which consists of an offer for sale worth Rs 350 crore and fresh issue of Rs 250 crore.

Under the offer for sale, Omega TC Sabre Holdings, Tata Capital Financial Services and TPG Asia SF will be collectively selling shares in the IPO.

The company is planning to sell its shares in the price band of Rs 113-118 per equity share and a retail investors can bid for minimum one lot size of 125 shares and up to maximum of 13 lots. One lot of Shriram Properties shares in the IPO will cost Rs 14,750.

75 per cent of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for high net worth individuals and 10 per cent for retail investors.

Axis Capital, ICICI Securities and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities are the book running lead managers while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the issue.

Shriram Properties has a major presence in South India and mainly focuses on affordable and mid-income housing projects.

The company will utilise IPO proceeds to repay and/pre-pay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2000, Shriram Properties is a part of the Shriram Group and is one of the leading residential real estate development companies in South India. The company primarily focuses on the mid-market and affordable housing segments.

The company is also present in the mid-market premium and luxury housing categories as well as commercial and office space categories. Bengaluru and Chennai are the key markets for the company. The company also has operations in Coimbatore, Visakhapatnam, and Kolkata.