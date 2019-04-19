Shatabdi Express Trains: Timings, Schedule, Routes, Fares, Details Here

Shatabdi Express trains offer on-board meals and fast connectivity between major Indian cities.

Indian Railways operates a premium service under its Shatabdi Express series of trains, which connect a range of major Indian cities. Also known as Shatabdi trains, these trains are operated between shorter distances compared to Rajdhani Express trains. A fully air-conditioned (AC) service, the Shatabdi Express is operated with chair-car coaches under two booking classes: executive and normal chair-car, according to the Indian Railways website - indianrailways.gov.in. The Railways - which operates 11,000 trains on a daily basis including 7,000 passenger trains - provides on-board meals and fast connectivity between major cities under its Shatabdi Express service. (Also Read: Railways To Operate Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi Service With Linke Hofmann Busch Coaches)

Here are the fares, routes, timings and schedule of some Shatabdi Express Trains (Shatabdi train):

New Delhi-Habibganj Shatabdi (Bhopal Shatabdi)

New Delhi-Habibganj Shatabdi also known as Bhopal Shatabdi departs from New Delhi Railway Station at 6:00 am on all days and reaches Habibganj Station at 2:25 pm covering a total distance of 707 kilometres. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,260 per person and Rs 2,385 for executive class, according to IRCTC's website. IRCTC is the online ticketing arm of the Railways.

New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi

New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi departs from New Delhi Railway Station at 6:10 am on all days and reaches Lucknow at 12:40 pm covering a total distance of 511 kilometres. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,165 per person and for executive class the fare is Rs 1,855.

New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi (Kalka Shatabdi)

There are two New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi trains being operated by the Indian Railways. One New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi departs at 7:40 am and reaches Kalka via Chandigarh at 11:45 am covering a total distance of 303 kilometres. Another New Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi train departs from New Delhi Railway Station at 5:15 pm and reaches Kalka at 9:20 pm. Fares for the mornings Shatabdi is Rs 820 for AC chair car and for the evening train the fare is Rs 740 per person.

Chennai Central- Mysuru Shatabdi

Chennai Central- Mysuru Shatabdi departs from Chennai Central station at 6:00 am on all days except Wednesday and reaches Mysuru at 1:00 pm covering a total distance of 500 kilometres. The fare for AC chair car is Rs 980 and fro executive class is Rs 1,815.

Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi

Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi train departs from Mumbai Central station at 6:25 am on all days except Sunday and reaches Ahmedabad at 12:45 pm. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,095 and for executive class the fare is Rs 1,885.

New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi (Amritsar Shatabdi)

New Delhi-Amritsar Shatabdi departs from New Delhi Railway Station at 4:30 pm on all days reaches Amritsar at 10:30 pm covering a total distance of 448 kilometres. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,110 and for executive chair car the fare is Rs 1,705.

New Delhi-Amritsar Swarna Shatabdi (Amritsar Swarna Shatabdi)

New Delhi-Amritsar Swarna Shatabdi train departs from New Delhi at 7:20 am in the morning and reaches Amritsar at 1:45 pm. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,025 and for the executive class fare is Rs 1,625.

New Delhi-Daurai (Ajmer Shatabdi)

New Delhi-Daurai also known as Ajmer Shatabdi departs from New Delhi Railway Station at 6:05 am on all days and reaches Daurai via Jaipur and Ajmer at 1:10 pm covering distance of 450 kilometres. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 845 and for the executive class fare is Rs 1,625.

New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi

New Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi train departs from New Delhi Railway Station at 6:45 am on all days and reaches Dehradun via Saharanpur and Haridwar at 12:50 pm covering distance of 315 kilometres. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 840 per person and for executive class the fare is Rs 1,320.

Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi

Howrah-Ranchi Shatabdi train departs from Howrah station in Kolkata at 6:05 am and reaches Ranchi at 1:15 pm covering distance of 438 kilometres. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 1,020 and for executive class its fare is Rs 1,745 per person.

Benagluru-Chennai Shatabdi

Benagluru-Chennai Shatabdi train departs from Bengaluru at 6:00 am and reaches Chennai Central 11:00 am covering distance of 362 kilometres. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 860 and for executive class the fare is Rs 1,435.

Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi

Chandigarh-New Delhi Shatabdi train departs from Chandigarh at 12:00 pm on all days except Sunday and reaches New Delhi at 3:25 pm covering distance of 266 kilometres. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 720 and for executive class fare is Rs 1,240 per person.

New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi

New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi train departs from New Delhi at 6:00 am on all days and reaches Kathgodam at 11:40 am. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 785 and for executive class fare is Rs 1,240 per person.

New Delhi Firozpur Shatabdi

New Delhi-Firozpur Shatabdi departs from New Delhi Railway Station at 4:20 pm on every Monday and Friday and reaches Firozpur at 10:50 pm. Its fare for AC chair car is Rs 810 and for executive class fare is Rs 1,570.

