Shares Of MapmyIndia To Debut On Bourses Tomorrow

Shares of MapmyIndia will list on the stock markets on December 21

Shares of MapmyIndia, the technology company which creates digital maps data, are going to debut on the bourses tomorrow, December 21.

The grey market premium (GMP) of CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapmyIndia, was in the range of Rs 700 on Monday. On December 19 though, it was Rs 190 higher at Rs 890.

Market observers however said that despite the fact that its GMP has sharply fell from being above the Rs 1,000 mark soon after its initial public offer (IPO) had arrived, to Rs 700 level, chances of MapmyIndia's shares opening on a strong note on the bourses tomorrow, are bright.

Its shares will open on both National stock exchange (NSE) and Bombay stock exchange (BSE).

MapmyIndia's initial public offer (IPO worth Rs 1,039.61 crore was subscribed 154.71 times when it had opened for subscription between December 9 and December 13, 2021.