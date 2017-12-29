RCom Shares Up 35% After Mukesh Ambani Bails Out Brother Anil: 10 Points

A file photo of Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani.

Shares of Anil Ambani-controlled Reliance Communications surged nearly 35 per cent to Rs 41.77 today after the telecom operator signed an agreement to sell its wireless assets to Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of elder brother and billionaire Mukesh Ambani's oil conglomerate Reliance Industries. While the two companies did not disclose the deal size, Press Trust of India, citing banking sources, pegged the transaction value at Rs 24,000 crore to Rs 25,000 crore. The mega deal, announced on Thursday, also coincided with the 85th birth anniversary of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani.