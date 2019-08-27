Sensex Up 200 Points, Nifty Firm Above 11,100: 10 Things To Know

Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange were trading higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes were trading firmly higher after the Reserve Bank of India's central board decided to payout Rs 1.76 lakh crore of excess funds to the central government. The RBI's payout comes at a time the government strives to tackle a nearly five-year low economic growth with lakhs of estimated job cuts across sectors, and defend its ambitious target of containing fiscal deficit at 3.3 per cent of the GDP. Economists say the payout will likely help the government meet its tax revenue shortfall and fund a higher expenditure. The Sensex rose as much as 228 points and the Nifty 50 index was trading firmly above important psychological level of 11,100.