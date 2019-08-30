Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Streak Ahead Of GDP Data

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,022 shares closed higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes snapped their two-day losing streak paced by gains in metal, FMCG and pharma shares ahead of the gross domestic product (GDP) data due later in the day. For most part of the day, the benchmarks traded with a negative bias however late buying in banking and financial services shares helped Sensex recover 568 points from day's lowest level and the Nifty 50 index moved closer to important psychological level of 11,150.

The Sensex ended 264 points or 0.7 per cent higher at 37,333 and the Nifty 50 index climbed 75 points or 0.7 per cent to close at 11,023.

All the 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Pharma index's 2.4 per cent gain. Nifty Realty, PSU Bank, Private Bank, Metal and FMCG sector gauges also rose between 1-1.8 per cent each.

Mid- and small-cap shares also witnessed buying interest as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes rose 1 per cent each.

Yes Bank was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 5.2 per cent to Rs 60.40. Sun Pharma, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel and Hindustan Unilever were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Eicher Motors, ONGC, Power Grid, HCL Technologies and Indian Oil were among the losers.

The overall market breadth was positive as 1,022 shares closed higher while 737 ended lower on the NSE.

