Sensex Rises Over 150 Points, Nifty Above 11,350

Share markets

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 151.91 points to touch 37,904.08, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange surged by 40.85 points to hit 11,382.55. The gains on Dalal Street were led by buying in banking, metal and pharma stocks. Heavyweights HDFC, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Infosys contributed the most to the advances on the Sensex.

At 9:25 am, the 30-share benchmark index traded 130.04 points or 0.34 per cent higher at 37,882.21, and the Nifty was at 11,377.90, up 36.20 points or 0.32 per cent from the previous close.

Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Yes Bank, ZEEL, IndusInd Bank and Indian Oil, trading between 1.18 and 2.66 per cent higher.

The Nifty pharma index was trading 0.53 per cent higher at that time.

Asian shares, meanwhile, barely budged on Thursday as investors reacted cautiously to mixed data from China, while the pound hovered near nine-month highs as the risk of a no-deal Brexit receded following a late-night vote.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan held at 522.06 points.

