Sensex Rises Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 11,250

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a higher note tracking positive global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 295.82 points to touch 37,349.92, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange surged by 88.3 points to 11,256.35. The gains on Dalal Street were led by buying in banking, metal and pharma stocks. Heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC contributed the most to the advances on the Sensex.

At 9:21 am, the 30-share benchmark index traded 270.52 points or 0.73 per cent higher at 37,324.62, and the Nifty was at 11,252.65, up 84.60 points or 0.76 per cent from the previous close.

Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were NTPC, Adani Ports, Hindustan Petroleum, Tata Motors and Hindalco, trading between 1.54 and 2.21 per cent higher.

The Nifty PSU banking index was trading 1.01 per cent higher at that time.

Asian shares, meanwhile, rose after the European Commission agreed to changes in a Brexit deal ahead of a vote in the British parliament on a divorce agreement. In early trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.3 percent, following on from a rally on Wall Street overnight.

On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.04 per cent or 383 points to close at 37,054 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index climbed 1.2 per cent or 133 points to settle at 11,168.

