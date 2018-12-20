Sensex Drops Over 150 Points, Nifty Below 10,900

Share markets on Thursday: Forty two out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with losses.

Breaking seven straight sessions of gains, domestic stock markets opened on a negative note on Thursday. At 9:22 am, the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 36,303.90, down 180.43 points or 0.49 per cent while the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was at 10,915.35, with a loss of 51.95 points or 0.47 per cent. Barring pharma and realty stocks, all sectoral indices on the Nifty traded in the red. Forty two out of 50 Nifty stocks traded with losses.

Trading between 1.44 per cent and 2.27 per cent lower, Hindalco, Vedanta, Infratel, Bharti Airtel and GAIL were the top five Nifty laggards. Losing between 0.93 per cent and 2.25 per cent, HDFC, Adani Ports, Power Grid, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and Vedanta were the top BSE laggards.

Globally, china stocks fell and the yuan weakened on Thursday after the China's central bank announced a new targeted lending tool, hours after the US Federal Reserve raised rates and largely maintained its outlook for more hikes next year.

On Wednesday, domestic stock markets finished the session on a positive note. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex ended at 36,484.33, up 137.25 points or 0.38 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 58.60 points or 0.54 per cent to settle at 10,967.30.

