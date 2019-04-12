Sensex Turns Range-Bound Ahead Of Inflation Data; TCS, Infosys Rise Ahead Of Earnings

The Nifty's IT index was 0.04per cent down at that time.

After opening on a positive note on Friday, domestic stock markets swung between gains and losses in afternoon trade, ahead of the release of key macroeconomic data and quarterly results of IT majors TCS and Infosys. The S&P BSE Sensex moved in a range of 166.22 points during the session, between 38,554.79 and 38,721.01. The Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) hit an intraday high of 11,627.20 and a low of 11,578.80, logging a swing of 48.4 points.

At 1:05 pm, the Sensex traded at 38,579.46, down 27.55 points or 0.07 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty was at 11,588.50, down 8.20 points or 0.07 per cent.

Top laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Bharti Airtel, Indian Oil, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Larsen & Tourbo and Tata Motors, trading between 1.26 and 1.62 per cent lower.

ITC, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys and Asian Paints contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

The Nifty's IT index was 0.04 per cent down at that time. TCS and Infosys are expected to post a year-on-year gain in profit in its quarterly results due later in the day, according to news agency Reuters reported citing Refinitiv Eikon data.

Analysts said investors awaited macroeconomic data to gauge the state of the economy before taking any strong stance.

"Markets are expected to remain volatile in the near term till investors get more clarity from the ongoing elections and high frequency data points," said Sunil Sharma, chief investment officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

Consumer inflation is expected to have accelerated to 2.80 per cent in March from 2.57 per cent in February on slightly higher food prices, a news agency Reuters poll predicted. It, however, remains under the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4 per cent.

SpiceJet shares rose over 10 per cent to hit an eight-month high after the airline said it would induct 16 Boeing 737-800 aircraft into its fleet to 'bring down flight cancellations to nil'.

