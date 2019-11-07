Sensex, Nifty Give Up Most Of Day's Gains: 10 Things To Know

Here are 10 things to know about Sensex, Nifty's movement today:
- At 11:31 am, the Sensex traded 73.06 points - or 0.18 per cent - higher at 40,542.84 while the Nifty was up 12.80 points - or 0.11 per cent - at 11,978.85.
- Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Titan, UltraTech Cement and HDFC, trading between 1.21 per cent and 2.74 per cent higher.
- Reliance Industries, HDFC, Infosys and ITC were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex.
- However, only five out of the 11 sectoral indices on the NSE - the Nifty Realty, the Nifty FMCG, the Nifty Financial Service, the Nifty IT and the Nifty Private Bank - were trading in the positive terrain.
- The Nifty Realty index - which is made of 10 stocks - was 0.66 per cent higher at that time. Indiabulls Housing Finance - which was the top gainer on the realty index- was up 4.93 per cent. Other real estate firms such as Sobha Ltd and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd were up at 2.57 per cent and 1.06 per cent, respectively.
- On Wednesday, the cabinet approved Rs 10,000 crore for a fund to help clear stalled housing projects. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) will contribute an additional Rs. 15,000 crore, taking the total size of the fund to Rs. 25,000 crore.
- The Nifty Auto index was down 0.77 per cent at the time.
- The Nifty PSU Bank index, which tracks the country's state-run lenders, was down 0.48 per cent. However, state-run State Bank of India (SBI) was trading higher at 0.61 per cent.
- Private sector lender Yes Bank slipped nearly 4 per cent on the NSE after Moody's placed the bank's ratings under review on Wednesday.
- Shares of Aurobindo Pharma fell as much as 1.84 per cent after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter for few of its facilities in Hyderabad.
