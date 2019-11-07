Sensex, Nifty Give Up Most Of Day's Gains: 10 Things To Know

HDFC, Reliance Industries and ITC were the top contributors to the gain in Sensex.

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note, led by a surge in real estate stocks after the government announced a Rs 25,000-crore special window for stalled real estate projects. The S&P BSE Sensex index jumped as much as 206.66 points to hit a new record high of 40,676.44 and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark advanced 55.35 points to 12,021.40, but was still 81.65 points away from an all-time high recorded in June this year. The markets soon gave up most of the intraday gains amid selling in automobile, metal and pharma stocks.