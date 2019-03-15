Sensex Rises Over 250 Points, Nifty Above 11,400

The Nifty private banking index was trading 1.22 per cent higher at that time.

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a higher note. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 217.49 points to touch 37,972.38, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged by 66.8 points to hit 11,410.05. The gains on Dalal Street were led by buying in banking, financial, energy and IT stocks. Heavyweights ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and IndusInd Bank contributed the most to the advances on the Sensex.

At 9:24 am, the 30-share benchmark index traded 197.76 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 37,952.65, and the Nifty was at 11,402.85, up 59.60 points or 0.53 per cent from the previous close.

Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, GAIL, ICICI Bank and Hindustan Petroleum, trading between 1.29 and 2.09 per cent higher.

On the other hand, asian stocks stepped ahead on Friday as sentiment improved on a report that more progress has been made in US-China trade talks and after UK lawmakers voted to delay a potentially chaotic exit from the European Union. MSCI broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.5 per cent.

