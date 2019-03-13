Sensex Rises Over 150 Points Amid Choppy Trade: 10 Things To Know

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever

Domestic stock markets turned choppy after starting Wednesday's session on a higher note. The S&P BSE Sensex moved in a range of 37,703.49-37,478.87, rising and falling as much as 167.83 points and 56.79 points respectively. The Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 40.9 points and shed 24.6 points from the previous close in intraday trade. On Tuesday, the BSE and NSE benchmark indices had finished the session with gains of 1.30 per cent and 1.19 per cent respectively.