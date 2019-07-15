Stock Markets Likely To Open Higher

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 43 points, or 0.37 per cent, higher at 11,589.50, indicating a positive start for domestic markets on Monday. Asian shares also advanced on Monday as investors breathed a sigh of relief after encouraging Chinese data suggested the world's second-biggest economy may be starting to stabilise thanks to ramped-up stimulus from Beijing.

Equity markets were, however, choppy in the wake of the Chinese data as some expected Beijing might temper further stimulus.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gave up losses to be 0.2 per cent higher at 526.72 points. It fell a little more than 1 per cent last week, snapping five straight weeks of gains.

On Friday, Sensex ended 87 points or 0.22 per cent lower at 38,736 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index dropped 30 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 11,552.

(With inputs from Reuters)

