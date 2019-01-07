Sensex Jumps Over 300 Points, Nifty Above 10,800

Share markets on Monday: MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan put on 1.3 per cent.

Domestic stock markets started Monday's session on a positive note tracking firm global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped as much as 338.1 points to touch 36,033.20, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange climbed 95.1 points to 10,822.45. The gains on Dalal Street were led by metal, banking, auto and realty stocks. At 9:30 am, the 30-share Sensex traded at 35,995.56, up 300.46 points or 0.84 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty was at 10,818.00, up 90.65 points or 0.85 per cent.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index were Titan, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta and Tata Steel, trading between 2.00 and 2.79 per cent higher. Heavyweights Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank contributed the most to the gains on the Sensex.

Globally, Asian shares sped ahead on Monday as a dovish turn by the Federal Reserve and startlingly strong U.S. jobs data soothed some of the market's worst fears about the global outlook. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan put on 1.3 per cent.

Oil prices rose by more than 1 percent on Monday, lifted by optimism that talks could soon resolve the trade war between the United States and China, while supply cuts by major producers also supported the market.

On Friday, the 30-scrip Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index settled at 35,695.10, up 181.39 points or 0.51 per cent and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved 55.10 points or 0.52 per cent higher to finish at 10,727.35.

(With inputs from Reuters)



