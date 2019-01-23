Sensex Gains Over 50 Points, Nifty Near 10,930

The advances on Dalal Street were led by buying in realty, FMCG and pharma stocks.

Domestic stock markets started Wednesday's session on a slightly higher note. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 76.83 points to touch 36,521.47, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange edged higher by 8.3 points to 10,931.05. Heavyweights Reliance Industires, ITC, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever contributed the most to the gains on the Sensex. The advances on Dalal Street were led by buying in realty, FMCG and pharma stocks.

At 9:24 am, the 30-share benchmark index traded 36.60 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 36,481.24, and the Nifty was at 10,931.05, up 8.31 points or 0.08 per cent from the previous close.

Top advancers on the 50-scrip index were Yes Bank, Wipro, HCL Tech, HeroMoto Corp and Infosys, trading between 0.22 and 0.70 per cent higher.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, edged down on Wednesday on mounting signs of slowing global growth and anxiety over a yet-unresolved Sino-US trade dispute. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent.

In commodities, US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.4 per cent to $52.79 per barrel after shedding 1.9 per cent the previous day.

(With inputs from Reuters)