Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy Amid Cautious Trade

Domestic stock markets swung between gains and losses on Friday, a day after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 136.91 points to hit 39,666.63 and slipped as much as 250.25 points to an intraday low of 39,279.47. The Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved in a range of 11,887.35 and 11,769.50, logging a swing of 117.85 points compared with its previous close of 11,843.75.

By afternoon, stock markets were trading with losses. At 12:16 pm, the Sensex traded at 39,472.99, down 56.73 points or 0.14 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty was at 11,837.85, down 5.90 points or 0.05 per cent.

Top laggards on the 50-scrip index were Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Reliance Industries, Coal India and Yes Bank, trading between 1.12 and 2.63 per cent lower.

Reliance Industries, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Power Grid and Kotak Mahindra Bank- trading between 0.71 per cent and 1.32 per cent lower - were among the main losers on the 30-scrip benchmark index.

Shares of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd fell over 8 per cent, their lowest in over five years, following a slew of credit rating downgrades earlier this week, according to news agency Reuters.

Wipro shares, on the other hand, were trading over 1 per cent higher on the NSE. Late on Thursday, the IT services firm said founder Azim Premji would retire as executive chairman and managing director (MD) and named Chief Executive Officer Abidali Z Neemuchwala as its new MD. The company's board also approved the appointment of his son and whole-time director Rishad Premji as the new executive chairman.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), led by Governor Shaktikanta Das, on Thursday, meanwhile, lowered the key lending rate to 5.75 per cent, a level last seen in September 2010. The six-member committee also changed the policy stance to "accommodative" from "neutral" after latest data showed that the economy grew at its slowest in over four years.