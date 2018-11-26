Sensex Ends 373 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,600: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Monday: Twenty one out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green.

Domestic stock markets rose about 1 per cent to settle Monday's trading session on a positive note. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex ended at 35,354.08, up 373.06 points or 1.07 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 101.85 points or 0.97 per cent to close at 10,628.60. The indices were boosted by a surge in FMCG, IT and banking stocks. Firm Asian cues and a persistent decline in global crude oil prices also buoyed investor's sentiment.