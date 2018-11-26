NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Market

Sensex Ends 373 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,600: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Monday: Top gainers on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank and Asian Paints.

Market | | Updated: November 26, 2018 16:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sensex Ends 373 Points Higher, Nifty Reclaims 10,600: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Monday: Twenty one out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green.

Domestic stock markets rose about 1 per cent to settle Monday's trading session on a positive note. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex ended at 35,354.08, up 373.06 points or 1.07 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 101.85 points or 0.97 per cent to close at 10,628.60. The indices were boosted by a surge in FMCG, IT and banking stocks. Firm Asian cues and a persistent decline in global crude oil prices also buoyed investor's sentiment.
Here are 10 things to know about Monday's trading session:
  1. Top gainers on the 50-scrip index Nifty were Hero MotoCorp (+6.11 per cent), Wipro (+4.04 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (+3.87 per cent), Axis Bank (+2.90 per cent) and Asian Paints (+2.67 per cent).
  2. Twenty one out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green.
  3. Prominent gainers in the 30-share Sensex pack were Hero MotoCorp (+5.02 per cent), Hindustan Unilever (+4.21 per cent), Wipro (+3.76 per cent), Asian Paints (+2.72 per cent), Axis Bank (+2.69 per cent) and Induslnd Bank (+2.30 per cent). HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and ITC contributed most to the gains.
  4. According to Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund, "Today's rally was driven by fall in crude prices. However, it was a narrow rally with the Sensex and Nifty being up by almost a percentage but midcaps being up only slightly and the small cap index was actually down for the day."
  5. The aviation sector witnessed some cheer after oil prices fell, with shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd closing at 2.37 per cent higher on the BSE.
  6. Shares of SpiceJet settled 1.58 per cent higher on the BSE.
  7. Oil prices on Monday steadied after plunging nearly 8 per cent in the previous session, but were under pressure with Brent crude below $60 per barrel amid weak fundamentals and struggling financial markets, reported news agency Reuters.
  8. Yes Bank settled as the top loser on BSE, closing 3.89 per cent lower. It was followed by ONGC.
  9.  On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Rs 446 crore worth of domestic stocks on Thursday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 49.68 crore, provisional data available with BSE suggested. Stock markets were closed on Friday. 
  10. Meanwhile, gross domestic product data for the September quarter and expiry of futures and options contract are scheduled to be released later this week.​ (With inputs from agencies)


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Share markets todayStock Markets today

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
AyodhyaMumbai AttackAlturas G4Live TVTamil NewsHOP LiveIndiGo Live Cricket ScoreHyundai SantroEntertainment NewsMahindra Alturas G4PNR StatusTrain StatusRedmi Note 6 ProErtigaSourav Ganguly

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top