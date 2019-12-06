Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower Amid Choppy Trade: 10 Things To Know

At 11:04 am, the Sensex traded 26.99 points - or 0.07 per cent - lower at 40,752.60 while the Nifty was down 10.50 points - or 0.09 per cent - at 12,007.90.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index at the time were Yes Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL), ONGC and Mahindra & Mahindra, trading between 1.32 per cent and 5.39 per cent lower.

HDFC, SBI and ITC were the top drags on Sensex.

Eight out of the 11 sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the negative territory. Private banking, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) and pharmaceuticals stocks, however, traded higher at that time.

Market breadth favoured losses, with 872 stocks on the BSE trading higher and 1,076 moving lower. On the NSE, 706 stocks advanced while 955 declined and 473 remained unchanged.

Bharti Infratel, however, was 4.37 per cent up on the NSE and topped the list among stock gainers.

Asian stocks, meanwhile, traded higher on Friday as investors hoped US-China trade talks would move in direction after positive signals from American President Donald Trump.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 per cent after Trump's upbeat tone in comments on Thursday, despite a lack of agreement between Washington and Beijing over whether existing tariffs should be dropped as part of a preliminary trade deal.

On Thursday, he S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes settled on a weak note after the world's most aggressive central bank - Reserve Bank of India - surprised analysts and economists by pausing to cut repo rate at its December monetary policy review