Sensex Falls Over 250 Points, Nifty Below 11,900: 10 Things To Know

The domestic equity benchmarks extended losses on Friday, dragged by information technology (IT) stocks. The S&P BSE Sensex index fell as much as 298.34 points to touch an intraday low of 40,276 in afternoon deals, and the broader NSE Nifty benchmark declined to as low as 11,883.50, down 84.9 points. Losses in IT, banking and financial services shares pushed the markets lower. Asian shares, meanwhile, recovered from a three-week low though concerns over trade negotiations between China and the United States lingered.

Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices weretrading 0.74 and 0.45 per cent lower respectively.

Here are 10 things to know about the movement in domestic share markets (Sensex and Nifty) today:

At 1:58 pm, the Sensex traded 217.69 points - or 0.54 per cent - lower at 40,357.48 while the Nifty was down 62.55 points (0.52 per cent) at 11,905.85. Top percentage losers on the 50-scrip index at the time were Bharti Infratel, Infosys, Asian Paints, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Tech Mahindra, trading between 2.11 per cent and 5.21 per cent lower. Infosys, TCS and HDFC Bank were the top contributors towards the loss in Sensex. Nine of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange (NSE) were trading lower led by the Nifty IT index's nearly 2 per cent decline. IT heavyweight Infosys dropped nearly 3 per cent, while shares of country's second-most valuable company - TCS - shed over 2 per cent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices were trading 0.74 and 0.45 per cent lower respectively. Market breadth was negative, with 1,297 stocks trading lower and 1,073 moving higher on the BSE. On the NSE, 964 stocks declined while 773 advanced in afternoon. According to Dharmesh Kant, head of retail research at Indianivesh, the market has been heated up significantly trading at historically high levels, but there has been no topping growth if we look at fundamentals. "This is more or less an indecisive kind of a market," he said. The Nifty Media index, on the other hand, rose over 2 per cent led by Network 18 shares, which rose over 12 per cent. State-owned thermal power producer NTPC was up over 2 per cent and was among the top gainers list on the Nifty index.

