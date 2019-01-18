Sensex Falls 84 Points, Nifty Struggles Near 10,880

The losses on Dalal Street were led by buying in pharma stocks.

Domestic stock markets started Friday's session on a positive note but soon turned negative tracking heavy selling on pharma and banking banking counters amid weakening rupee. The S&P BSE Sensex declined as much as 84.38 points to touch 36,289.70, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange fell by 29.3 points to 10,875.90. Heavyweights Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilver, HDFC and HDFC Bank contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

At 9:31 am, the 30-share benchmark index traded 44.99 points or 0.12 per cent lower at 36,329.09, and the Nifty was at 10,898.30, down 6.90 points or 0.06 per cent from the previous close.

Top laggards on the 50-scrip index were Sun Pharma, Yes Bank, GAIL, Ultracemco and Bharti Airtel , trading between 0.87 and 10.13 per cent lower.

According to analysts, global trade tensions and risk of recession will cast cloud over the investors' sentiment; while lack of major triggers in the domestic market could steer a range bound movement in the near term.

Asian stocks, on the other hand, gained early on Friday, as hopes for a thaw in the US-China trade conflict fed investor appetites for risk assets. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.25 per cent. The index has gained nearly 1 per cent this week.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 18 paise against the dollar to 71.21 on Friday.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs 842.13 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 727.46 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

(With inputs from agencies)

