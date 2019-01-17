Sensex Rises Over 100 Points, Nifty Above 10,900

The gains on Dalal Street were led by buying in financial services, pharma, realty and bankingstocks.

Domestic stock markets started Thursday's session on a positive note. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 147.13 points to touch 36,468.42, while the Nifty50 barometer of the National Stock Exchange surged by 38.95 points to 10,929.25. The gains on Dalal Street were led by buying in financial services, pharma, realty and banking stocks. Heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Axis Bank contributed the most to the advances on the Sensex.

At 9:27 am, the 30-share benchmark index traded 87 points or 0.24 per cent higher at 36,408.29, and the Nifty was at 10,914.70, up 24.40 points or 0.22 per cent from the previous close.

Top gainers on the 50-scrip index included Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bharti Infratel, Power Grid, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC, trading between 0.91 and 2.52 per cent higher. The Nifty financial services index was up 0.37 per cent at that time.

Asian share markets faltered on Thursday as unease over China's economic outlook eroded early gains, though an anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga did offer sterling a moment's peace.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged down 0.1 percent in thin trade, while E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.3 percent.

In global commodity markets, oil prices eased as traders worried about the strength of demand in the United States after gasoline stockpiles there grew last week by far more than analysts had expected.

