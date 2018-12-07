Sensex Closes 361 Points Higher, Nifty Settles At 10,693: 10 Things To Know

Share markets on Friday: Twenty one out of 30 Sensex stocks closed in the green.

Breaking the three-day falling streak, domestic stock markets closed on a positive note on Friday. The indices were boosted by strength in global equities, sliding crude prices, recovering rupee and a surge in Kotak Bank shares on reports that Berkshire Hathaway was planning to pick up stake in the lender. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex settled at 35,673.25, up 361.12 points or 1.02 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) fell 99.90 points or 0.94per cent to close at 10,701.05.