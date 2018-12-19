Sensex, Nifty Extend Rally To Seventh Straight Day: 10 Things To Know

Wednesday marked the seventh consecutive session in which the Sensex and Nifty finished higher

Domestic stock markets finished Wednesday's session on a positive note as crude prices softened and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced higher bond purchases going forward. Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index Sensex ended at 36,484.33, up 137.25 points or 0.38 per cent from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) rose 58.60 points or 0.54 per cent to settle at 10,967.30. Wednesday marked the seventh consecutive sessions when the key indices finished higher. Except IT and pharma, all sectoral indices on the NSE closed higher.