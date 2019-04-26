Sensex Closes 336 Points Higher, Nifty Ends At 11,755

Thirty three out of 50 Nifty stocks finished higher for the day.

Domestic stock markets closed in the green on Friday, led by gains in financial, banking, oil and gas, metal and IT stocks amid easing global crude oil prices. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 336.47 points, or 0.87 per cent, to end at 39,067.33, while the broader NSE Nifty finished 112.85 points or 0.97 per cent higher at 11,754.65. The Sensex moved in a range of 39,103.16-38,765.33 during the session.The Nifty hit an intraday high of 11,762.90 and a low of 11,661.75.

Thirty three out of 50 Nifty stocks finished higher for the day. Prominent gainers on the Nifty50 were Tata Steel, BPCL, ICICI Bank, GAIL and JSW Steel, settling between 2.58 and 7.19 per cent higher.

Top gainers on the 30-scrip Sensex were Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI and Reliance Industries, ending between 1.23 and 6.67 per cent higher.

According to analysts, fall in crude oil prices and unabated foreign fund inflows boosted investor's sentiment. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 1.28 per cent to $73.41 per barrel.

Maruti Suzuki India, on the other hand, closed 0.88 per cent lower on the NSE, a day after the carmaker posted a drop in quarterly profit and forecast a weak year ahead. Hero MotoCorp and Yes Bank ended up to 0.72 per cent lower ahead of their quarterly earnings.

The rupee, meanwhile, rebounded 25 paise to 70 against the dollar intra-day.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 3,785.73 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 4,069.98 crore, provisional data available with NSE showed.

