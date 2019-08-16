Sensex, Nifty End Volatile Session On A Flat Note

Share markets on Friday:

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended Friday's volatile session on a flat note as gains in ITC, Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, IndusInd Bank and Power Grid were offset by losses in Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever. The benchmarks opened lower with the Sensex falling as much as 337 points and the NSE Nifty 50 Index touching an intraday low of 10,924. However, buying in auto and some banking shares lifted the benchmarks in noon deals. The Sensex and Nifty changed direction at least 10 times in today's session as India VIX, the gauge of volatility rose 2 per cent.

The Sensex ended 39 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 37,350 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.17 per cent or 18 points to close at 11,048.

Seven of 11 sector gauges compiled by National Stock Exchange ended higher led by Nifty Auto Index's 1 per cent gain.

Nifty PSU Bank, Private Bank, and Nifty Bank sector gauges also rose between 0.7 and 1.5 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty Pharma Index was top loser, down 0.77 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed some buying interest as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 Indexes rose 0.3 per cent each.

UPL was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 4.5 per cent to Rs 551. Power Grid, Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank, Grasim Industries, IndusInd Bank, GAIL India and Indiabulls Housing Finance were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Tata Consultancy Services was top loser, down 1.9 per cent to close at Rs 2,143.25. Vedanta, HCL Technologies, Bharat Petroleum, Sun Pharma, HDFC, Titan, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Hindalco and Reliance Industries were among also among the laggards.

