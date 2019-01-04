Sensex Closes 181 Points Higher As Markets Break 2-Day Fall: 10 Things To Know

Thirty three out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished the session higher.

Breaking a two-day fall, domestic stock markets ended Friday's volatile session on a positive note. The 30-scrip Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index end at 35,695.10, up 181.39 points or 0.51 per cent, from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved 55.10 points or 0.52 per cent higher to finish at 10,727.35. Gains on the Dalal Street were led by robust buying in banking, financials, metal and pharma stocks. Strength in the rupee against the dollar also lifted investors' sentiment, according to analysts.