Sensex Closes 181 Points Higher As Markets Break 2-Day Fall: 10 Things To Know

Gains on the Dalal Street were led by robust buying in banking, financials, metal and pharma stocks.

Market | | Updated: January 04, 2019 15:42 IST
Thirty three out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished the session higher.

Breaking a two-day fall, domestic stock markets ended Friday's volatile session on a positive note. The 30-scrip Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index end at 35,695.10, up 181.39 points or 0.51 per cent, from the previous close, and the Nifty50 index of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) moved 55.10 points or 0.52 per cent higher to finish at 10,727.35. Gains on the Dalal Street were led by robust buying in banking, financials, metal and pharma stocks. Strength in the rupee against the dollar also lifted investors' sentiment, according to analysts.
Here are 10 things to know about Friday's trading session:
  1. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 230.49 points during the session to touch 35,744.20 at the day's highest point, while the Nifty50 climbed 68.8 points to register an intraday high of 10,741.05.
  2. Thirty three out of the 50 stocks on the Nifty finished the session with gains. Prominent advancers on the index included Bharti Infratel (+5.67 per cent), Yes Bank (+3.20 per cent), Vedanta (+3.17 per cent), Tata Motors (+3.07 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (+2.71 per cent).
  3. Yes Bank (+3.05 per cent), Bharti Airtel (+3.02 per cent), Tata Motors (+2.74 per cent), Vedanta (+2.66 per cent), SBI (+2.22 per cent) and Axis Bank (+1.96 per cent) led the upmove on Sensex.
  4. The Nifty PSU Bank closed 2.32 per cent higher. PNB, Union Bank of India, Bank of India, Andhra Bank and SBI settled up to 4.5 per cent higher on the BSE.    
  5. According to Viral Berawala, CIO, Essel Mutual Fund, lack of participation before the corporate earnings season led to the markets being volatile. IT majors Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys will report their results for the October-December quarter on January 10 and 11 respectively.
  6. Global investor sentiment was also an upbeat ahead of a two-day trade talk between the US and China. A US government delegation will visit China early next week for the first face-to-face talks since US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart agreed on a temporary truce in the trade war, China's commerce ministry was quoted as saying in a report by news agency Press Trust of India.
  7. The rupee strengthened by over 30 paise on Friday to hit an intraday high of 69.87 against the dollar during Friday's session. It had settled at 70.19 against the greenback on Thursday.
  8. "Foreign institutional investors (FII) flows and news on global slowdown would be the key triggers to watch out for in the next few days," Mr Berawala said.
  9. On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 972.81 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 34.52 crore, provisional data available with the BSE showed.
  10. Meanwhile, the 30-scrip index ended the week with a loss of 381.62 points, while the broader Nifty lost 132.55 points. (With inputs from agencies)


