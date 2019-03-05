Sensex Rises Over 90 Points As Markets Recover Early Losses: 10 Things To Know

Advances in auto, metal and energy stocks pushed the markets higher

Domestic stock markets recovered early losses shrugging off weakness in Asian peers. The Sensex rose as much as 90.41 points to touch 36,154.22, and the Nifty moved to 10,895.75, up 32.25 points from the previous close. Advances in auto, metal and energy stocks outweighed weakness in information technology counters. Meanwhile, the rupee edged higher to 70.81 against the US dollar in early trade, from its previous close of 70.92 against the greenback.