Share Market Updates: Sensex Touches 44,000 For First Time As Markets Continue Record Run

At 10:25 am, the Sensex traded 255.13 points - or 0.58 per cent - higher at 43,893.11, while the Nifty was up 71.05 points - or 0.56 per cent - at 12,851.30.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Moderna became the second drug maker after Pfizer to announce promising trial data in the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna said it expects the vaccine to be stable at normal fridge temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius for 30 days.

Tata Steel, Tata Motors, SBI, Larsen & Toubro and HDFC Bank, trading between 2.18 per cent and 7.38 per cent higher, were the top gainers in the Nifty basket of 50 shares. Bharat Petroleum, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's and Indian Oil - down 1.21-3.62 per cent each - were the worst hit among 20 laggards in the index.

HDFC Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Reliance Industries were the biggest contributors to the gain in Sensex.

"There is comfort in the fact that the temperature requirements for (Moderna's) vaccine are quite moderate, which would make transportation easier," said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

Also, Hyderabad-based Biological E on Monday became the latest company in the country to start human trials of its vaccine candidate.

The domestic benchmarks have gained more than 9 per cent so far in November, helped by signs of a demand recovery, a strong earnings season, and higher fund inflows.

"Foreign institutional investors have been net buyers this month," Ms Gandhi said, adding that there was also general optimism in the new trading session after the festive season.

The domestic markets had made modest gains in a special Muhurat trading session for Diwali on Saturday, and were closed on Monday.