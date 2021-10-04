Sensex Surges Over 500 Points, Snaps 4-Day Losing Streak Led By Reliance

The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their four-day losing streak on Monday powered by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India. The Sensex rose as much as 783 points and Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 17,750.90. Hopes of strong September quarter earnings, which will start with IT giant TCS, and continuation of dovish monetary policy from the Reserve Bank of India later in the week lifted investors' sentiment, analysts said.

The Sensex surged 534 points to close at 59,299 and Nifty 50 index advanced 159 points to settle at 17,691.

"If the Nifty is able to sustain the level of 17,550-17,600 it can witness higher levels of 18,000. Technical indicator suggests, a volatile movement in the market in a small range between 17,600-18,000," said Ashis Biswas, head of technical research at CapitalVia Global Research.