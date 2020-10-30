Sensex Slumps Over 500 Points, Nifty Below 11,550 Amid Broad-Based Selloff

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes extended losses in noon deals on the back of a broad-based selling pressure as investors turned cautious about uncertainty over the impending US presidential election amid rising COVID-19 cases globally. The benchmarks opened higher but soon gave up gains as heavyweights like Infosys, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Bharti Airtel came under selling pressure. The Sensex fell as much as 508 points and Nifty 50 index dropped below its important psychological level of 11,550.

As of 1:02 pm, the Sensex fell 406 points to 39,344 and Nifty 50 index dropped 110 points to 11,561.

Uncertainty over US presidential elections and rising coronavirus cases globally are keeping the investors on sideline from making fresh investments, analysts said.

Selling pressure was broad-based as all the 11 sector gauges, barring the index of real estate shares, compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty Private Bank index's nearly 2 per cent fall. Nifty Bank, Auto, Financial Services, FMCG and PSU Bank indexes also fell between 1-1.6 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also witnessing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 index declined 0.25 per cent and Nifty Smallcap 100 index fell nearly 1 per cent.

Bharti Airtel was top Nifty loser, the stock fell 4 per cent to Rs 432.55. Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla and Axis Bank also fell between 1.5-3 per cent.

On the flipside, Adani Ports, BPCL, Coal India, Indian Oil, Nestle India, Wipro and Tech Mahindra were among the gainers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,337 shares were trading lower while 1,042 were advancing on the BSE.