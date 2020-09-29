Share Market Update: Sensex Opens Over 150 Points Higher, Nifty Inches Towards 11,300

Domestic stock markets started Tuesday's session on a positive note, rising for a third straight session, amid cautious gains across Asian equities on optimism about global recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 195.23 points - or 0.51 per cent - higher at 38,176.86, and the broader NSE Nifty 50 benchmark began the day stronger at 11,288.60 compared to its previous close of 11,227.55. Strong buying interest in banking, financial services, automobile, metal and energy stocks supported the markets.

Share markets elsewhere in Asia largely moved higher on Tuesday, building on newfound momentum after bargain hunters helped a recovery in US markets in the wake of last week's selloff.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last seen trading up 0.39 per cent, but Japan's Nikkei 225 benchmark was down 0.61 per cent.

Asian markets have been buoyed by positive signs around China's economic recovery, although the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak economic havoc globally and raise concern about high valuations.

Investors will remain cautious ahead of the first US presidential debate, and as lawmakers continue efforts to cobble together additional economic stimulus, say analysts.