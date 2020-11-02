Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak Led By Banking Shares

ICICI Bank gained 6 per cent after its profit rose more than six times to Rs 4,251 crore.

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes snapped their three-day losing streak led by buying interest in banking shares after ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank reported strong September quarter earnings. However, the upside for benchmarks was capped as the country's most valued company - Reliance Industries shares - dropped as much as 9.46 per cent, the most since March 9, after its net profit declined 15 per cent in September quarter on Friday.

The Sensex ended 144 points or 0.36 per cent higher at 39,758 and Nifty 50 index advanced 27 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 11,669.

Six of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher led by the Nifty Bank index's over 4 per cent gain, Nifty Private Bank, PSU Bank and Financial Services indexes also surged between 3.4-4.2 per cent each.

On the other hand, Nifty Energy index was dropped 2.5 per cent. Pharma, metal and auto shares also witnessed selling pressure.

Mid- and small-cap shares ended on a mixed note as Nifty Midcap 100 index advanced 0.4 per cent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index dropped 1.55 per cent.

IndusInd Bank was top Nifty gainer, the stock rose over 6 per cent to close at Rs 623.45 after its asset quality improved in September quarter. Its gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total advances improved to 2.21 per cent from 2.53 per cent in the previous quarter.

ICICI Bank gained 6 per cent after its profit rose more than six times to Rs 4,251 crore.

HDFC climbed 6 per cent to Rs 2,022 after individual loan application receipts grew 12 per cent and approvals grew by 9 per cent compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year in September quarter, the company said in earnings release.

Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, NTPC and Bajaj Finserv also rose between 2-5 per cent.

On the flipside, Reliance Industries fell as much as 9.46 per cent to Rs 1,860 after its net profit in September quarter declined 15 per cent to Rs 9,567 crore.

Divi's Labs, Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies, TCS, Tata Steel, Bharat Petroleum, UPL, Indian Oil, Wipro, Britannia Industries and Asian Paints were also among the losers.

The overall market breadth was negative as 1,564 shares ended lower while 1,099 closed higher on the BSE.