Sensex Jumps Over 200 Points As Banking Stocks Rise: 10 Things To Know

The Sensex and Nifty were on course to break a two-day fall

Domestic stock markets regained strength in afternoon on Friday, after see-sawing between gains and losses amid cautious trade earlier in the session. The Sensex gained as much as 230 points to hit 35,744 at the day's strongest point by afternoon, while the Nifty went up by 68 points to 10,741. Advances in banking and financial services stocks pushed the indices higher, however losses in IT counters kept the upside in check. Analysts said the investors awaited fresh domestic cues for further direction in the markets.